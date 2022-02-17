LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • European Commission Infringements Package—February 2022
  • Conference on the Future of Europe panel prepares recommendations for plenary
  • Brexit Bulletin—Lessons learned from the UK’s withdrawal from the EU published
  • Banking and finance
  • European Parliament publishes study on how climate issues are addressed in recovery and resilience plans
  • Commercial
  • Commission invites companies to take pledge to further sustainable consumption
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes: a short analysis of the EU Data Act proposal that will be published next week, a comment on the decision by the Austrian data protection authority that calls into doubt the legality of websites using Google Analytics, an analysis of the Court of Justice case JW v LOT Polish Airlines, on Brussels I (recast), as well as an analysis of the Belgian data protection authority decision APD v IAB on the Transparency & Consent Framework (TCF) operated by IAB Europe. It further includes the launch of several consultations by the European Commission, on standard-essential patents (SEPs), on the low-carbon roadmap, on revisions to Directive 2011/65/EU (RoHS Directive) and on revision of the EU Package Travel Directive. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

