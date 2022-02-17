EU Law weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes: a short analysis of the EU Data Act proposal that will be published next week, a comment on the decision by the Austrian data protection authority that calls into doubt the legality of websites using Google Analytics, an analysis of the Court of Justice case JW v LOT Polish Airlines, on Brussels I (recast), as well as an analysis of the Belgian data protection authority decision APD v IAB on the Transparency & Consent Framework (TCF) operated by IAB Europe. It further includes the launch of several consultations by the European Commission, on standard-essential patents (SEPs), on the low-carbon roadmap, on revisions to Directive 2011/65/EU (RoHS Directive) and on revision of the EU Package Travel Directive. or to read the full analysis.