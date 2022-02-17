- EU Law weekly highlights—17 February 2022
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- European Commission Infringements Package—February 2022
- Conference on the Future of Europe panel prepares recommendations for plenary
- Brexit Bulletin—Lessons learned from the UK’s withdrawal from the EU published
- Banking and finance
- European Parliament publishes study on how climate issues are addressed in recovery and resilience plans
- Commercial
- Commission invites companies to take pledge to further sustainable consumption
More...
- Data protection and cyber security
- Comment—US fears spike that Austrian Google Analytics decision shakes the Web’s foundations
- EDPS recommends EU bans development and deployment of modern spyware
- ENISA and CERT-EU set out cyber security best practices
- First co-ordinated enforcement action on use of cloud services in EEA starts
- CNIL selects top investigation priority topics for 2022
- Dispute resolution
- The Court of Justice breaks a leg (JW v LOT Polish Airlines)
- Five trends to watch out for in intra-EU investment claims
- Commission favours ICSID reform until permanent investment court established
- Energy
- DG Research and Innovation seeks feedback on low-carbon roadmap
- Biomass plants would see softer EU clean-energy rules under latest French proposals
- Environment
- Availability of biological pesticides to be increased within EU
- Commission announces three key initiatives to preserve and restore the oceans
- Commission calls for evidence for the Waste Framework Directive
- Commission calls for evidence on revisions to RoHS Directive
- Insurance and reinsurance
- Solvency II implementing regulation on technical information for the calculation of technical provisions and basic own funds published in Official Journal
- Financial services
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—no extension of ECB’s capital and leverage relief for banks
- EBA issues opinion on Commission’s proposed amendments to EBA’s final draft RTS on investment firms’ fixed overheads requirements
- ESMA roadmap sets out its Sustainable Finance priorities for 2022–2024
- European Court of Auditors to publish special report on the EU's single market for investment funds
- IP
- Commission launches consultation on new framework for SEPs
- Justice and home affairs
- Commission to incentivise joint Member State defence spending with VAT waiver
- Parliament calls for swift Commission action on budget conditionality regulation
- Life sciences
- Commission publishes report on pharmaceutical legislation consultation
- EFPIA welcomes report on regulatory flexibilities during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Guidance published on notified bodies’ roles regarding samples of class D IVDs
- Regulatory
- Commission opens public consultation on the Package Travel Directive evaluation
- TMT
- The forthcoming Data Act—a sneak peek
- Transparency and Consent Framework changes ahead (APD v IAB)
- EASA publishes new procedures and guidance for EU Drone Regulation
- EU space policy takes shape with connectivity initiative and ESA meetings
- International trade
- EU and Singapore agree to work toward Digital Partnership
- Calls strengthen in EU for mirror clauses in trade deals
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes: a short analysis of the EU Data Act proposal that will be published next week, a comment on the decision by the Austrian data protection authority that calls into doubt the legality of websites using Google Analytics, an analysis of the Court of Justice case JW v LOT Polish Airlines, on Brussels I (recast), as well as an analysis of the Belgian data protection authority decision APD v IAB on the Transparency & Consent Framework (TCF) operated by IAB Europe. It further includes the launch of several consultations by the European Commission, on standard-essential patents (SEPs), on the low-carbon roadmap, on revisions to Directive 2011/65/EU (RoHS Directive) and on revision of the EU Package Travel Directive.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.