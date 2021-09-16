- EU Law weekly highlights—16 September 2021
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- President of the European Commission delivers State of the Union 2021
- EU gives green-light to €14.2bn of pre-accession financial assistance
- Banking and finance
- ECB fines Allied Irish Banks plc and EBS dac for miscalculating capital needs
- Commercial
- Court of Justice clarifies maritime passengers’ rights (Irish Ferries Ltd v National Transport Authority)
- EU to propose ban on forced labour-linked products, Von der Leyen says
- Competition and state aid
- Advocate General opines on interpretation of ‘undertakings in difficulty’ in context of State aid
- The Court of Justice issued an order in Case C-806/19 P Commission v HSBC Holdings and Others
- Commission approves Greek measures to increase access to electricity for PPC's competitors
- Environment
- ECHA launches database of substances of very high concern in products
- European Commission opens initiative on restoration of sustainable carbon cycles
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA publishes independence of supervisory authorities criteria
- Insurance Europe and others request a 12-month implementation period for PRIIPs KID amendments
- Financial services
- EBA issues final revised guidelines on stress tests of deposit guarantee schemes
- EFAMA responds to the Platform on Sustainable Finance consultation on a social taxonomy
- ESMA updates its compliance table for assessment of knowledge and competence
- Commission consults on strengthening the EU Blocking Regulation
- Life sciences
- EMA and FDA publish general principles for pilot PSA programme
- Regulatory
- European Parliament announces provisional deal for improved EU Farm policy
- TMT
- European Commission publishes ‘Path to the Digital Decade’
- Commission announces details of first EU-US meeting on digital transformation
- DigitalEurope publishes findings of Commission’s approach to IoT cybersecurity
- Brave new online world?—the Commission proposes a new approach to digital platforms in the draft verticals regime
- International trade
- UK failed to stop €2.7bn customs fraud, ECJ advocate says
- Commission announces Export Control Regulation enters into force
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the speech on the State of the Union 2021 by the President of the European Commission, a case analysis on maritime passengers’ rights, the provisional deal of the European Parliament on EU Farm policy, the launch of a database of substances of very high concern in products by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), as well as the publication of the independence of supervisory authorities criteria by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA).
