EU Law weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • President of the European Commission delivers State of the Union 2021
  • EU gives green-light to €14.2bn of pre-accession financial assistance
  • Banking and finance
  • ECB fines Allied Irish Banks plc and EBS dac for miscalculating capital needs
  • Commercial
  • Court of Justice clarifies maritime passengers’ rights (Irish Ferries Ltd v National Transport Authority)
  • EU to propose ban on forced labour-linked products, Von der Leyen says
Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the speech on the State of the Union 2021 by the President of the European Commission, a case analysis on maritime passengers’ rights, the provisional deal of the European Parliament on EU Farm policy, the launch of a database of substances of very high concern in products by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), as well as the publication of the independence of supervisory authorities criteria by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

