Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • European Commission agenda during French Council Presidency announced
  • European Parliament votes in favour of the International Procurement Instrument
  • Banking and finance
  • EUR Risk Free Rates Working Group issues LIBOR cessation statement
  • Commercial
  • EU rules for green products due in March and ‘right to repair’ in July, draft plan shows
  • Parliament has called the Commission to strengthen rules on toy safety
    More...

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the publication of a provisional agenda of the European Commission for the next six months , the vote of the European Parliament in favour of the International Procurement Instrument and an analysis of the case BT v EB concerning a claim by an injured person against an insurer. This week, the European Commission also adopted several proposals: regulation proposals to reform the Schengen area, proposal to improve digital labour platform, a set of legislative proposals to reach carbon neutrality goal, the environmental crime Directive proposal, as well as proposals to help modernise the EU’s transport system. Finally, the Council of the European Union has adopted the Regulation on Health Technology Assessment and MEPs have voted on the EU Digital Services Act proposal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

