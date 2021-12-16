- EU Law weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- European Commission agenda during French Council Presidency announced
- European Parliament votes in favour of the International Procurement Instrument
- Banking and finance
- EUR Risk Free Rates Working Group issues LIBOR cessation statement
- Commercial
- EU rules for green products due in March and ‘right to repair’ in July, draft plan shows
- Parliament has called the Commission to strengthen rules on toy safety
- Competition and state aid
- General Court partially upholds appeal relating to Romania aid to petrochemical company Oltchim
- Acquisition of Suez by Veolia cleared, subject to conditions
- Commission fines former ethanol producer €20m following settlement
- Data protection and cyber security
- Advocate General’s opinion—standing of consumer group to bring claims under the EU GDPR (Facebook Ireland Ltd v Bundesverband der Verbraucherzentralen und Verbraucherverbände—Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband eV)
- ENISA publishes report on AI cybersecurity challenges and Threat Landscape
- Dispute resolution
- CJEU decision following a reference by the UK concerning a claim by an injured person against an insurer and the interpretation of Article 13(2) of Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast) (BT v EB)
- Brussels I and unjust enrichment
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- Proposed Schengen regulations to allow emergency internal and external measures
- European Commission announces proposals to improve digital labour platforms
- Energy
- Commission adopts new green proposals to reach carbon neutrality goal
- Fossil fuels will no longer receive EU funding
- All new buildings in EU to be carbon neutral in 2030
- Environment
- Environmental crime Directive proposal adopted by Commission
- Commission publishes Council recommendation for fair climate transition
- Commission to consult on EU rules revision for illegal discharge from ships
- Declaration signed to save Mediterranean marine environment
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA proposes revised methodology for Solvency II-based retail risks indicators
- EIOPA’s Financial Stability Report highlights cyber, environmental and inflation risks
- EIOPA publishes digital transformation strategy
- EIOPA consults on guidance on climate change risk scenarios in ORSA
- Financial services
- Commission launches new cross-sectoral strategy to improve and modernise financial supervisory reporting
- EPC publishes new versions of SEPA Rulebooks and Rules
- ESMA publishes 2021 ESEF XBRL taxonomy files and updates the conformance suite
- ESMA publishes revised guidelines on the calculation of SFT positions by TRs
- IP
- Report shows consumption of pirated digital content is decreasing in EU and UK
- Life sciences
- Council approves innovation in health technology
- EMA responds to comments on proposed drug-device MDCG guidance
- Template for substantial modification of clinical investigations published
- Regulatory
- European Commission launches public consultation on food labelling rules
- Council approves conclusions for new food security plan
- EU transport revamp led by four European Commission proposals
- TMT
- MEPs have voted for more stringent EU Digital Services Act
- European Commission software to be made open source if in public benefit
- European Parliament publishes paper on key social media risks to democracy
- Free roaming in EU to be extended past 2022
- International trade
- UK issues 18 licences for EU replacement vessels in its territorial waters
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the publication of a provisional agenda of the European Commission for the next six months , the vote of the European Parliament in favour of the International Procurement Instrument and an analysis of the case BT v EB concerning a claim by an injured person against an insurer. This week, the European Commission also adopted several proposals: regulation proposals to reform the Schengen area, proposal to improve digital labour platform, a set of legislative proposals to reach carbon neutrality goal, the environmental crime Directive proposal, as well as proposals to help modernise the EU’s transport system. Finally, the Council of the European Union has adopted the Regulation on Health Technology Assessment and MEPs have voted on the EU Digital Services Act proposal.
