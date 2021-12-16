EU Law weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the publication of a provisional agenda of the European Commission for the next six months , the vote of the European Parliament in favour of the International Procurement Instrument and an analysis of the case BT v EB concerning a claim by an injured person against an insurer. This week, the European Commission also adopted several proposals: regulation proposals to reform the Schengen area, proposal to improve digital labour platform, a set of legislative proposals to reach carbon neutrality goal, the environmental crime Directive proposal, as well as proposals to help modernise the EU’s transport system. Finally, the Council of the European Union has adopted the Regulation on Health Technology Assessment and MEPs have voted on the EU Digital Services Act proposal. or to read the full analysis.