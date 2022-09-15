LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Law weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Editor’s note—a message from LexisNexis® following the death of The Queen
  • Key developments
  • President von der Leyen delivers 2022 State of the Union address
  • Banking & Finance
  • CJEU publishes preliminary ruling concerning the interpretation of the Protocol on the ESCB and the ECB
  • EBA revises list of validation rules
  • ESAs’ Autumn 2022 risk report warns of challenges ahead
  • Commercial
Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the 2022 State of the Union address, Commission proposals for emergency energy intervention measures, the adoption of a proposed regulation prohibiting placement of products made with forced labour on the EU market, a court ruling that Google broke EU antitrust rules by abusing its dominant position, and the adoption of legislation for adequate minimum wages across the EU. The highlights further include the Council of the EU adopting a decision to suspend visa facilitation with Russia, the European Parliament’s adoption of its position on the regulation of deforestation-free products, and fresh calls on the Commission to reject plans to regulate editorial freedom under the Media Freedom Act. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

