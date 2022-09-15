EU Law weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the 2022 State of the Union address, Commission proposals for emergency energy intervention measures, the adoption of a proposed regulation prohibiting placement of products made with forced labour on the EU market, a court ruling that Google broke EU antitrust rules by abusing its dominant position, and the adoption of legislation for adequate minimum wages across the EU. The highlights further include the Council of the EU adopting a decision to suspend visa facilitation with Russia, the European Parliament’s adoption of its position on the regulation of deforestation-free products, and fresh calls on the Commission to reject plans to regulate editorial freedom under the Media Freedom Act. or to read the full analysis.