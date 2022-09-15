- EU Law weekly highlights—15 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Editor’s note—a message from LexisNexis® following the death of The Queen
- Key developments
- President von der Leyen delivers 2022 State of the Union address
- Banking & Finance
- CJEU publishes preliminary ruling concerning the interpretation of the Protocol on the ESCB and the ECB
- EBA revises list of validation rules
- ESAs’ Autumn 2022 risk report warns of challenges ahead
- Commercial
More...
- Regulation prohibiting products made with forced labour on EU market proposed
- Competition and state aid
- BEUC welcomes European General Court’s decision in Google Android case
- Data protection and cyber security
- Cyber Resilience Act—companies face fines for non-compliance with upcoming EU Directive
- EU GDPR loophole where regulators and courts could disagree on same case is for EU states to sort out, legal opinion says
- EU regulators warn of increased cyber risk from war
- EU adopts action to support the development of information technology tools on EU restrictive measures
- EDPB adopts statement on European Police Cooperation Code
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- European Parliament adopts law for adequate minimum wages across the EU
- Ukraine conflict—EU adopts decision to suspend visa facilitation with Russia
- Energy
- Commission proposes measures to tackle energy price rises in Europe
- Commission and NSEC announce increase in deployment of offshore renewable energy
- Environment
- European Parliament adopts position on regulation of deforestation free products
- Eurojust reports on environmental crime work
- European Commission partners with governments to boost sustainable development
- European Commission seeks views on basic regulation for ECHA
- Regulation extending approval periods of active substances under the Plant Protection Products Regulation published in Official Journal
- Financial services
- ESAs submit further questions to the Commission regarding the EU SFDR
- European Parliament adopts position on bank resolution ‘daisy chain’ proposal
- EU investment firms to take competitive hit over UK’s MiFID changes, Commission document says
- IP
- Virtual goods and NFTs—IP protection of digital assets in gaming, social media and the metaverse
- Justice and Home Affairs
- JHAAN publishes update to coronavirus (COVID-19) joint paper
- Life sciences
- EDPS releases opinion on standards of quality and safety for SoHO
- Ukraine conflict—EFPIA and GSI launch patient information initiative for displaced Ukrainians
- Regulatory
- JRC publishes findings of four scientific studies related to food information
- TMT
- Commission urged to reject plans to regulate media freedom
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the 2022 State of the Union address, Commission proposals for emergency energy intervention measures, the adoption of a proposed regulation prohibiting placement of products made with forced labour on the EU market, a court ruling that Google broke EU antitrust rules by abusing its dominant position, and the adoption of legislation for adequate minimum wages across the EU. The highlights further include the Council of the EU adopting a decision to suspend visa facilitation with Russia, the European Parliament’s adoption of its position on the regulation of deforestation-free products, and fresh calls on the Commission to reject plans to regulate editorial freedom under the Media Freedom Act.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.