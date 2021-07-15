menu-search
EU Law weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Banking and finance
  • ECB sets out future climate change policy as part of strategic review
  • ESMA launches seven public consultations on CCP recovery regime
  • ESMA publishes EU EMIR methodology for assessing third country CCPs systemic importance
  • ECB announces launch of digital euro project
  • Commercial
  • BEUC files complaint against WhatsApp for breaching EU consumer laws
  • European Commission launches guidance to combat forced labour in supply chains
Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes news that the Commission has adopted a series of legislative proposals to support climate neutrality target and has published guidance to combat forced labour in supply chains, EIOPA has published three sustainable finance reports and ECB has announced the launch of the digital euro project. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

