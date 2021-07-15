- EU Law weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Banking and finance
- ECB sets out future climate change policy as part of strategic review
- ESMA launches seven public consultations on CCP recovery regime
- ESMA publishes EU EMIR methodology for assessing third country CCPs systemic importance
- ECB announces launch of digital euro project
- Commercial
- BEUC files complaint against WhatsApp for breaching EU consumer laws
- European Commission launches guidance to combat forced labour in supply chains
- Competition and state aid
- Commission launches consultation on revision of Horizontal Block Exemption Regulations and Guidelines
- Commission launches consultation on the draft revised Vertical Restraints Block Exemption and vertical restraints guidelines
- Commission publishes findings of evaluation of Market Definition Notice
- Data protection and cyber security
- Court of Justice rules on communication to the public and the processing of personal data in relation to peer to peer networks (Mircom (M.I.C.M.) Ltd v Telenet)
- EDPB publishes final version of guidelines 07/2020 on the concepts of controller and processor
- Environment
- Regulation establishing the framework for achieving climate neutrality published in Official Journal
- Commission publishes series of legislative proposals to support climate neutrality target
- MEPs and Council agree to amend Aarhus Convention Regulation
- Technical guidance on sustainability proofing for the InvestEU Fund published in Official Journal
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA publishes opinion on risk mitigation techniques used by insurance undertakings
- EIOPA publishes supervisory statement on breaches of the Solvency Capital Requirement
- EIOPA publishes three sustainable finance reports
- EU approves $US 30bn Aon-Willis merger with conditions
- Financial services
- EBA publishes final guidelines on criteria for use of data inputs under internal model approach
- ESMA consults on amending derivatives clearing and trading obligations RTS to reflect IBOR transition
- ESMA consults on guidelines for reporting under EU EMIR
- ESMA raises concerns on EU Crowdfunding Regulation
- IP
- AG’s opinion on the filtering obligations in Article 17 of DSM Copyright Directive (Poland v Parliament and Council)
- BVerfG rejects applications for preliminary injunction against UPC Agreement
- Life sciences
- Court of Justice holds medicinal products need to be approved in each Member State before market
- MDCG publishes explanatory note guiding on IVDR codes
- Pensions
- EIOPA consults on proposed technical advice on pension tracking services and pension dashboards
- Restructuring and insolvency
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—trade credit arrears impact on European bank loan repayments
- TMT
- Availability of ‘.eu’ extended to EEA nationals
- CNIL calls for clarification of proposed EU regulation on harmonising AI rules
- Commission calls for more involvement on bolstered Code of Practice on Disinformation
- Council of the EU adopts High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking regulation
- International trade
- Beyond Brexit—UK signs free trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein
- Official Journal of the EU publishes Council Decision (EU) 2021/1157
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes news that the Commission has adopted a series of legislative proposals to support climate neutrality target and has published guidance to combat forced labour in supply chains, EIOPA has published three sustainable finance reports and ECB has announced the launch of the digital euro project.
