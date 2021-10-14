- EU Law weekly highlights—14 October 2021
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- European Commission reaffirms the primacy of EU law
- Banking and Finance
- ESMA publishes compliance table for revised guidelines on MMF stress test scenarios
- European Parliament adopts resolution on banking union—annual report 2020
- European Parliament paper looks at structural effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the banking sector
- Competition and state aid
- European Commission’s is carrying out dawn raids in the wood pulp sector
- Data protection and cyber security
- EIB announces the first step towards a new pan-European cybersecurity investment platform
- Dispute resolution
- Study on the Rome II Regulation (EC) 864/2007 on the law applicable to non-contractual obligations
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- European Council adopts directive to attract highly qualified workers
- Energy
- European Commission’s Energy Poverty Advisory Hub launches new website
- Environment
- Council of the European Union approves conclusions on EU’s COP26 position
- European Commission issues guidance on Habitats Directive
- European Commission publishes joint EU–US statement on Global Methane Pledge
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA says report on insurers’ failures and near misses shows need for EU recovery and resolution framework
- Financial services
- EBA updates its list of indicators for risk assessment and risk analysis tools
- ECB’s Fabio Panetta discusses cross-border challenges of NBFI expansion
- RTS setting out template for co-operation arrangements with third countries under EU MAR published in the Official Journal
- Life sciences
- MEPs call for new measures guaranteeing timely access to essential medicines
- EMA begins evaluation of Ronapreve marketing authorisation to treat coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EMA publishes EU CTIS Go-Live plan
- Pensions
- EIOPA publishes opinions on Institutions for Occupational Retirement Provisions
- TMT
- Court of Justice—licensee may decompile a computer program to correct errors even when restricted by licence (Top System SA v Belgium)
- EU platform rules should be passed by spring 2022, EU leaders say in draft conclusions
- BEUC publishes position paper on EU AI Act proposal
- Commission launches public consultation into drone strategy for smart and sustainable mobility
- International Trade
- Regulation on anti-dumping duty on imports of AFRPS originating in the PRC and its suspension published in the Official Journal
- EU, New Zealand could clinch trade deal this year after progress on sticking points
- Japanese steel co. sues over security tariff in dumping levy
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the approval by the Council of the European Union of the conclusions on COP26, the adoption of a study on the Rome II Regulation (EC) 864/2007 on the law applicable to non-contractual obligations, as well as the European Council’s adoption of the blue card directive. The highlights further include the analysis of the Court of Justice’s judgement Top System SA v Belgium, stating that a licensee may decompile a computer program to correct errors even when restricted by licence, as well as.
