- EU Law weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- Programme of the French Presidency of Council of the European Union published
- EU public procurement law preliminary ruling touching on constitutional principles of effectiveness, equivalence and state liability where a tenderer had no means by which to challenge their exclusion from an award, deemed to breach EU law (Randstad Italia SpA v Umana SpA and Others)
- Banking and finance
- EBA opinion warns of unwarranted ML/TF de-risking
- ECB working paper discusses savings, efficiency and the nature of bank runs
- ECB supervisory board chair assesses the outlook for EU banking
- Commercial
- Commission launches call for evidence on sustainable consumption of goods
- Data protection and cyber security
- EDPS sanctions EU Parliament over EU-US transfers, cookies, data rights and transparency
- Europol ordered to erase data related to people with no link to crime
- Energy
- Commission partner Breakthrough Energy Catalyst calls for green tech proposals
- Commission seeks feedback on draft ecodesign regulation for electronic household and office equipment
- ENTSO-E and EU DSO Entity sign MoU to lead decarbonising energy transition
- Environment
- Commission reaffirms commitment to air quality decision for EU combustion plants
- Council decisions on Barcelona Convention and its Protocols published in Official Journal
- European citizens meet in Warsaw to discuss climate change, environment and health
- WGBC calls on Commission to prioritise full decarbonisation of built environment
- Insurance and reinsurance
- Corrigendum to EU Solvency II Delegated Regulation published in the Official Journal
- EIOPA publishes first report on application of the EU IDD
- Financial services
- EBF responds to Commission consultations on proposed AML package and guidance on the rules for public-private partnerships in the AML/CFT domain
- ESMA publishes final report on amended EU MAR guidelines on delayed disclosure in relation to prudential supervision
- EU regulation lowering short selling notification threshold published in Official Journal
- European Parliament Committee—CBAM ought to enter into force by 2025
- ICMA raises concerns about amendments to the proposed Regulation on European green bonds
- IP
- ECIPE publishes report on benefits of IPR in EU FTAs
- Commission and EUIPO launch €47m fund to protect IP of EU SMEs
- Life sciences
- European Commission adopts a Regulation on electronic instructions for use for MDR-covered devices
- EFPIA publishes Evidence MIX Report containing medical innovation recommendations
- Regulation on setting up rules and procedures for the co-operation of the Member States in safety assessment of clinical trials published in Official Journal
- TMT
- An analysis of the draft EU Digital Services Act
- Commission launches public consultation on European Media Freedom Act
- EU businesses wait to see if data law will make sharing mandatory
- Report published on functioning of .eu domain between April 2019 and April 2021
- International trade
- Amending Regulation on list of dual-use items published in Official Journal
- EU to focus on trade relations at African Union summit in February 2022
- Updated Practice Notes
Article summary
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the French Presidency of the Council of the EU publishing its six-month programme, analysis of the Randstad Italia v Umana and others judgment on public procurement and constitutional principles of effectiveness, equivalence and state liability, commentary of the draft EU Digital Services Act, the European Commission launching a public consultation on European Media Freedom Act. The highlights further include the Commission seeking feedback on draft ecodesign Regulation for electronic household and office equipment and adopting a Regulation on electronic instructions for use for medical devices, and the International Capital Market Association’s concerns about amendments to the proposed Regulation on European green bond.
