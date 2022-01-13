LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • Programme of the French Presidency of Council of the European Union published
  • EU public procurement law preliminary ruling touching on constitutional principles of effectiveness, equivalence and state liability where a tenderer had no means by which to challenge their exclusion from an award, deemed to breach EU law (Randstad Italia SpA v Umana SpA and Others)
  • Banking and finance
  • EBA opinion warns of unwarranted ML/TF de-risking
  • ECB working paper discusses savings, efficiency and the nature of bank runs
  • ECB supervisory board chair assesses the outlook for EU banking
  • Commercial
Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the French Presidency of the Council of the EU publishing its six-month programme, analysis of the Randstad Italia v Umana and others judgment on public procurement and constitutional principles of effectiveness, equivalence and state liability, commentary of the draft EU Digital Services Act, the European Commission launching a public consultation on European Media Freedom Act. The highlights further include the Commission seeking feedback on draft ecodesign Regulation for electronic household and office equipment and adopting a Regulation on electronic instructions for use for medical devices, and the International Capital Market Association’s concerns about amendments to the proposed Regulation on European green bond. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

