EU Law weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the French Presidency of the Council of the EU publishing its six-month programme, analysis of the Randstad Italia v Umana and others judgment on public procurement and constitutional principles of effectiveness, equivalence and state liability, commentary of the draft EU Digital Services Act, the European Commission launching a public consultation on European Media Freedom Act. The highlights further include the Commission seeking feedback on draft ecodesign Regulation for electronic household and office equipment and adopting a Regulation on electronic instructions for use for medical devices, and the International Capital Market Association’s concerns about amendments to the proposed Regulation on European green bond. or to read the full analysis.