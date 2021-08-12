- EU Law weekly highlights—12 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Banking and finance
- EBA updates mapping between ITS on Pillar 3 disclosures and ITS on supervisory reporting (v3.0)
- EBA amends its decision on reporting through the European Centralised Infrastructure of Data (EUCLID)
- EBA updates decision on supervisory reporting by competent authorities
- Commercial
- Proposed revisions on product safety and consumer credit
- Data protection and cyber security
- NOYB files 422 formal EU GDPR complaints for cookie banners across Europe
More...
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- Pre-settled status, access to benefits and permission to discrimination (CG v Department for Communities)
- European Commission releases Council Recommendation on blended learning
- Competition and state aid
- A new appeal has been lodged before the Court of Justice in Case C-252/21 Facebook
- Commission has approved state aid to Deutsche Bahn for damages suffered due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Commission clears transaction by which Carsales Holdings acquired joint control over Open Road together with Goldman Sachs and Eurazeo
- A new appeal has been lodged before the Court of Justice in Case C-457/21 Commission v Amazon.com and Others
- Environment
- Commission opens consultation on revising EU CLP Regulation
- Insurance and reinsurance
- Insurance Europe responds to Commission consultation on EU retail investment strategy
- Ireland—FBD to pay €183m in business interruption claims
- Financial services
- Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2021/1269 amending the MiFID II Delegated Directive as regards the integration of sustainability factors into the product governance obligations published in the Official Journal
- Commission publishes proposed amendment to EU UCITS Directive
- ESMA report makes recommendations on the use of fintech by CSDs
- IP
- EUIPO launches IP rights contact hub
- Regulatory
- Commission opens feedback period on Package Travel Directive
- TMT
- Commission invites views on stronger European innovation ecosystem
- International trade
- European Council decisions and implementing regulations concerning restrictive measures due to the situations in Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Republic of Guinea, and Republic of Guinea-Bissau published in Official Journal
- DIT upholds TRA’s recommendation on anti-dumping duties
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the proposed revision by the European Commission to the EU General Product Safety Directive and to the EU UCITS Directive, the CG v Department for Communities case from the Court of Justice on pre-settled status, access to benefits and permission to discrimination, as well as the publication of the Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2021/1269 amending to the MiFID II Delegated Directive as regards to the integration of sustainability factors into the product governance obligations in the OJEU.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.