EU Law weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the proposed revision by the European Commission to the EU General Product Safety Directive and to the EU UCITS Directive, the CG v Department for Communities case from the Court of Justice on pre-settled status, access to benefits and permission to discrimination, as well as the publication of the Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2021/1269 amending to the MiFID II Delegated Directive as regards to the integration of sustainability factors into the product governance obligations in the OJEU. or to read the full analysis.