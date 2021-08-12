menu-search
Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Banking and finance
  • EBA updates mapping between ITS on Pillar 3 disclosures and ITS on supervisory reporting (v3.0)
  • EBA amends its decision on reporting through the European Centralised Infrastructure of Data (EUCLID)
  • EBA updates decision on supervisory reporting by competent authorities
  • Commercial
  • Proposed revisions on product safety and consumer credit
  • Data protection and cyber security
  • NOYB files 422 formal EU GDPR complaints for cookie banners across Europe
Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the proposed revision by the European Commission to the EU General Product Safety Directive and to the EU UCITS Directive, the CG v Department for Communities case from the Court of Justice on pre-settled status, access to benefits and permission to discrimination, as well as the publication of the Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2021/1269 amending to the MiFID II Delegated Directive as regards to the integration of sustainability factors into the product governance obligations in the OJEU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

