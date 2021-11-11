LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Law weekly highlights—11 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Banking and finance
  • ECB publishes opinion on proposed regulation on European green bonds
  • Competition and state aid
  • General Court largely upholds the Commission’s Google Shopping decision, and upholds the fine of €2.42bn imposed on Google
  • Energy
  • European Commission schedules EU Energy Day
  • Global Regulatory Accelerator launched to expedite energy transition
  • Environment
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the General Court’s judgment which largely upheld the European Commission’s decision in relation to the Google Shopping case, the analysis of the case Ferrari v Mansory Design on unregistered Community design right, as well as the Council of the EU’s approval of new rules on health technology assessment. The highlights further include the hearing of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen before the European Parliament to discuss the proposed EU Digital Services Act. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More