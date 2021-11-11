- EU Law weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Banking and finance
- ECB publishes opinion on proposed regulation on European green bonds
- Competition and state aid
- General Court largely upholds the Commission’s Google Shopping decision, and upholds the fine of €2.42bn imposed on Google
- Energy
- European Commission schedules EU Energy Day
- Global Regulatory Accelerator launched to expedite energy transition
- Environment
- COP26: European Commission publishes International Platform on Sustainable Finance instruction report on the Common Ground Taxonomy—Climate Change Mitigation
- Commission seeks views on its draft act to set limit values for POPs
- European Commission publishes results of Horizon 2020 European Green Deal call
- Liikanen expects corporate climate-reporting standard as early as 2022
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA publishes Risk Dashboard based on Q2 2021 Solvency II data
- Financial services
- EBA publishes final draft RTS on individual portfolio management by crowdfunding service providers
- EBA issues new guidelines on recovery plan indicators under EU BRRD
- EU banks behind payment initiative must show it is innovative and worthwhile
- Council of EU approves final text of directive on credit servicers and credit purchasers
- IP
- Court of Justice explains when parts of complex products attract unregistered Community design right (Ferrari v Mansory Design)
- Justice and home affairs
- Joint global ransomware operation results in arrests
- Life sciences
- Council of the EU approves new rules on health technology assessment
- EFPIA publishes case study on Takeda to showcase pharma industry’s ESG
- Regulatory
- European Commission publishes initiative on revision of Air Services Regulation
- TMT
- EU Data Act may face delay due to uncertainty over cloud services questions
- European Parliament committee draft report looks at AI regulation
- Facebook whistleblower speaks to MEPs on potential of EU Digital Services Act
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the General Court’s judgment which largely upheld the European Commission’s decision in relation to the Google Shopping case, the analysis of the case Ferrari v Mansory Design on unregistered Community design right, as well as the Council of the EU’s approval of new rules on health technology assessment. The highlights further include the hearing of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen before the European Parliament to discuss the proposed EU Digital Services Act.
