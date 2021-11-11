EU Law weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the General Court’s judgment which largely upheld the European Commission’s decision in relation to the Google Shopping case, the analysis of the case Ferrari v Mansory Design on unregistered Community design right, as well as the Council of the EU’s approval of new rules on health technology assessment. The highlights further include the hearing of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen before the European Parliament to discuss the proposed EU Digital Services Act. or to read the full analysis.