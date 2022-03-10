LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Law weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Law weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • Member State constitution, supremacy of EU law, independence of the judiciary, (RS (Effet des arrêts d'une cour constitutionnelle))
  • EU has given €1bn to Ukraine since Russian invasion
  • Banking and finance
  • BAFT comments on Commission’s proposals to amend treatment of off-balance sheet instruments under EU CRR
  • Commercial
  • European Parliament publishes briefing on eIDAS Regulation
  • Data protection and cyber security
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Justice’s judgment that domestic rules which precluded ordinary Member State courts from considering whether provisions of national law were compatible with the Treaties and with the principle of the supremacy of EU law were in breach of EU law, the Council adopting a general approach on the Schengen enhanced evaluation mechanism, the European Commission issuing a draft plan to tackle energy price rises and security concerns, the EU pushing for landmark global agreement on plastic pollution and the Commission opening a consultation on revision of Air Services Regulation. The highlights further include commentary on the effects of the Ukraine war on cybersecurity and GDPR and the Commission pushing to speed up December gas package to cut dependence on Russia. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

