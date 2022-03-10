- EU Law weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- Member State constitution, supremacy of EU law, independence of the judiciary, (RS (Effet des arrêts d'une cour constitutionnelle))
- EU has given €1bn to Ukraine since Russian invasion
- Banking and finance
- BAFT comments on Commission’s proposals to amend treatment of off-balance sheet instruments under EU CRR
- Commercial
- European Parliament publishes briefing on eIDAS Regulation
- Data protection and cyber security
- The effects of the Ukraine war on cybersecurity and GDPR
- Letter urges EU Ministers to bolster cybersecurity in light of Ukraine war
- Norwegian companies advised to reassess personal data transfers to Russia and Ukraine
- Emergence of EU GDPR ‘amicable settlement’ guidelines spotlights enforcement inconsistencies
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- Commission proposes more resources for Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund
- Commission proposes new Cohesion’s Action for Refugees in Europe instrument
- Council adopts general approach on Schengen enhanced evaluation mechanism
- Council of the EU activates temporary protection mechanism related to influx of displaced persons from war in Ukraine
- Energy
- Commission issues draft plan to tackle energy price rises and security concerns
- Commission pushed to speed up December gas package to cut dependence on Russia
- Environment
- Council calls for greater preparation in civil protection due to climate change
- EU pushes for landmark global agreement on plastic pollution
- Insurance and reinsurance
- ECON publishes working document on Solvency II Review
- Financial services
- Ukraine conflict
- AFME welcomes EBA’s report on introducing sustainability in EU securitisation market
- Commission announces whistleblower tool to report possible sanctions violations
- ECON publishes opinion on proposed Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- IP
- Ukraine conflict
- EUIPO publishes study on AI’s impact on copyright and designs
- EUIPO reports on counterfeit and pirated goods trade increase
- Life sciences
- EU adopts decision to open negotiations on international pandemic treaty
- Expert panels on medical devices and IVDs handed over to EMA
- Report published on first five years of PRIority Medicines scheme
- Regulatory
- Commission opens consultation on Combined Transport Directive
- Commission opens consultation on revision of Air Services Regulation
- TMT
- Council bans Sputnik and Russia Today from broadcasting in EU
- Council calls on Member States to prosecute illegal online hate crime and speech
- Calls for EU to ban predictive AI systems in policing and criminal justice in AI Act
- International trade
- Council of the EU imposes further sanctions against Belarus for supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Ukraine crisis implications for EU Law
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Justice’s judgment that domestic rules which precluded ordinary Member State courts from considering whether provisions of national law were compatible with the Treaties and with the principle of the supremacy of EU law were in breach of EU law, the Council adopting a general approach on the Schengen enhanced evaluation mechanism, the European Commission issuing a draft plan to tackle energy price rises and security concerns, the EU pushing for landmark global agreement on plastic pollution and the Commission opening a consultation on revision of Air Services Regulation. The highlights further include commentary on the effects of the Ukraine war on cybersecurity and GDPR and the Commission pushing to speed up December gas package to cut dependence on Russia.
