EU Law weekly highlights—10 February 2022

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission extending time-limited equivalence for UK Central Counterparties under the Capital Markets Union and launching consultation to expand central clearing activities in the EU, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity announcing a new structure to enhance energy market co-ordination and the Commission adopting new rules specifying how Member States must calculate and report on the reduction of single-use plastic food containers and beverage cups under Directive (EU) 2019/904 (the Single-use Plastics Directive) The highlights further include EIOPA publishing the 2022 supervisory convergence plan, the Commission adopting initiatives to improve sustainable mobility and tourism, and the three European Supervisory Authorities publishing technical advice to the Commission on digital finance and related issues. or to read the full analysis.