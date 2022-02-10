LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Law weekly highlights—10 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Banking and finance
  • ECON votes for changes to ‘daisy chain’ proposal to amend EU bank resolution framework
  • Competition and state aid
  • Commission launches consultation on proposed guidance on information exchange in dual distribution relationships
  • General Court dismisses GEA’s action to recoup fine paid in heat stabilisers cartel
  • Judgment upholds appeal against Commission’s rejection of Article 102 complaint against State-owned rail freight transport company
  • Data protection and cyber security
  • EDPB adopts opinion on GDPR-CARPA certification scheme
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission extending time-limited equivalence for UK Central Counterparties under the Capital Markets Union and launching consultation to expand central clearing activities in the EU, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity announcing a new structure to enhance energy market co-ordination and the Commission adopting new rules specifying how Member States must calculate and report on the reduction of single-use plastic food containers and beverage cups under Directive (EU) 2019/904 (the Single-use Plastics Directive) The highlights further include EIOPA publishing the 2022 supervisory convergence plan, the Commission adopting initiatives to improve sustainable mobility and tourism, and the three European Supervisory Authorities publishing technical advice to the Commission on digital finance and related issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of