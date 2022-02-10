- EU Law weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Banking and finance
- ECON votes for changes to ‘daisy chain’ proposal to amend EU bank resolution framework
- Competition and state aid
- Commission launches consultation on proposed guidance on information exchange in dual distribution relationships
- General Court dismisses GEA’s action to recoup fine paid in heat stabilisers cartel
- Judgment upholds appeal against Commission’s rejection of Article 102 complaint against State-owned rail freight transport company
- Data protection and cyber security
- EDPB adopts opinion on GDPR-CARPA certification scheme
More...
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- Court of Justice delivers a generous interpretation of absences for third-country nationals (Re Loss of long-term residence status)
- Energy
- ENTSO-E announces new structure to enhance energy market co-ordination
- Commission launches initiative to impose EU rules on certifying carbon removal
- New EU measures to tackle energy crisis could be announced on 2 March 2022
- US-EU Energy Council convenes to discuss key global energy challenges
- Environment
- EU gas and nuclear taxonomy plans seem set to end up in court
- EU and US hold discussions on climate change co-operation
- EU carbon border tax could extend to methane emissions, Brussels official says
- New reporting rules for Member States on single-use plastic products
- Insurance and reinsurance
- IE publishes updated key messages on Commission proposals for CSDR
- EIOPA publishes 2022 supervisory convergence plan
- ESMA and EIOPA chairs deliver speeches on regulation in a digital world
- Financial services
- Commission extends time-limited equivalence for UK Central Counterparties under CMU and launches consultation to expand central clearing activities in the EU
- EPC calls for European standardisation initiatives in the field of EU PSD2 APIs
- ESAs publish technical advice to European Commission on digital finance and related issues
- ESMA launches STS register for the notification of securitisations
- ESMA outlines its approach to supervising data reporting service providers
- LIBOR transition: European Commission adopts amendments to derivatives clearing and trading RTS
- IP
- Commission seeks views on EU toolbox against counterfeiting
- EPO launches consultation on EPC and PCT–EPO Guidelines
- Life sciences
- Commission updates draft joint implementation plan for IVDR
- EMA publishes report on use of big data for regulatory purposes
- EMA announces establishment of data network, DARWIN EU
- Regulatory
- Commission adopts initiatives to improve sustainable and smart mobility
- Commission presents a transition pathway for sustainable tourism
- TMT
- Commission presents Chips Act to guarantee semiconductor supply in EU
- Commission publishes data flow study that includes data flow estimates to 2030
- EU's draft Data Act aims to 'unlock' industrial data for new services
- International trade
- Brexit Bulletin—MEPs raise strong concerns over NI Protocol compliance
- European Parliament publishes summary of Brexit’s impact on fisheries and trade
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the European Commission extending time-limited equivalence for UK Central Counterparties under the Capital Markets Union and launching consultation to expand central clearing activities in the EU, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity announcing a new structure to enhance energy market co-ordination and the Commission adopting new rules specifying how Member States must calculate and report on the reduction of single-use plastic food containers and beverage cups under Directive (EU) 2019/904 (the Single-use Plastics Directive) The highlights further include EIOPA publishing the 2022 supervisory convergence plan, the Commission adopting initiatives to improve sustainable mobility and tourism, and the three European Supervisory Authorities publishing technical advice to the Commission on digital finance and related issues.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.