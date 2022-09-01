- EU Law weekly highlights—1 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Data protection and cyber security
- NOYB files complaint with French Data Protection Authority against Google
- Dispute resolution
- EU and Ukraine join Hague Judgments Convention
- Energy
- European Commission announces renewable energy cross-border projects
- EU regulators work to fight price increases and overhaul electricity market
- Environment
- EU’s resolve to fight climate change could face political impasse
- Commission consults on new EU framework for forest monitoring
- Financial services
- Corrigendum to EU IFR investment policy disclosure RTS published in Official Journal
- ECON to hold exchange of views with IASB, IFRS and ISSB
- Sustainable finance: UNEP FI publishes progress report to mark first anniversary of ‘A Legal Framework for Impact’
- Life sciences
- EMA publishes report on KPIs in relation to implementation of CTR in July 2022
- MDCG publishes paper addressing notified body capacity
- Regulatory
- Commission accepts first package of Common Agricultural Policy plans
- TMT
- European Commission adopts parallel proposals on ecodesign and ecolabelling of mobile phones and tablets
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the EU and Ukraine joining the Hague Judgments Convention to facilitate multilateral trade and investment, the EU energy ministers’ work to fight price increases and overhaul electricity market, and commentary on the European Parliament and the Council of the EU negotiations on a series of important climate legislation. The highlights further include the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative publishing a progress report for the first anniversary of ‘A Legal Framework for Impact’ on sustainability goals in the investment sector.
