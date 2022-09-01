LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Law weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection and cyber security
  • NOYB files complaint with French Data Protection Authority against Google
  • Dispute resolution
  • EU and Ukraine join Hague Judgments Convention
  • Energy
  • European Commission announces renewable energy cross-border projects
  • EU regulators work to fight price increases and overhaul electricity market
  • Environment
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the EU and Ukraine joining the Hague Judgments Convention to facilitate multilateral trade and investment, the EU energy ministers’ work to fight price increases and overhaul electricity market, and commentary on the European Parliament and the Council of the EU negotiations on a series of important climate legislation. The highlights further include the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative publishing a progress report for the first anniversary of ‘A Legal Framework for Impact’ on sustainability goals in the investment sector. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

