EU Law weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the EU and Ukraine joining the Hague Judgments Convention to facilitate multilateral trade and investment, the EU energy ministers’ work to fight price increases and overhaul electricity market, and commentary on the European Parliament and the Council of the EU negotiations on a series of important climate legislation. The highlights further include the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative publishing a progress report for the first anniversary of ‘A Legal Framework for Impact’ on sustainability goals in the investment sector. or to read the full analysis.