EU Law weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights covers the announcement by the Council of the EU of the adoption of the first reading on the European climate law by the European Parliament which sets into legislation the objective of a climate-natural EU by 2050, the announcement by the EU Commission of a change in VAT rules as of July 1 2021 to reflect the rise of cross-border e-commerce, and the adoption of adequacy decisions for the UK, allowing for data to continue to flow freely from the EEA to the UK. The European Parliament adopts first reading position on EU regulation on cross-border payments. Finally, the EU competition developments are included in the round-ups. or to read the full analysis.