- EU Law weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- Simonsen & Weel A/S v Region Nordjylland og Region Syddanmark
- Banking and finance
- EBA publishes final draft ITS on supervisory disclosure for MiFID investment firms
- Council of EU publishes EDPS opinion on proposed regulation on markets in cryptoassets
- European Commission adopts final transitional extension of regime for capital requirements for non-EU CCPs
- ECB announces changes to the Eurosystem’s loan-level data requirements
- Commercial
- European Commission asks airlines to improve handling of cancellations
- BEUC’s recommendations to Slovenian EU Presidency on how to benefit consumers
- European Commission announces update to VAT rules
- Competition and state aid
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (23/06/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (24/06/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (25/06/2021)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (29/06/2021)
- Data protection and cyber security
- European Commission adopts adequacy decisions for UK
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- EUSS—ILPA highlights uncertainties over consequences of missing deadline to appl
- Environment
- Average CO2 emissions from new cars in Europe decrease by 12 percent in 2020
- Commission v Spain (Détérioration de l’espace naturel de Doñana)
- Council of the EU adopts European climate law
- European Parliament endorses new EU Climate Law
- AG Hogan gives Opinion on CJEU hydrocarbon exploration case
- Large quantity of methane emissions found from oil and gas facilities across Europe
- Insurance and reinsurance
- Central Bank of Ireland warns insurers over silent cyber risk
- Financial services
- ESMA publishes official translations of guidelines on stress test scenarios under the MMF Regulation
- Commission amends and re-adopts euro interest rate derivatives cartel decisions
- EBA issues opinion on measures to address macroprudential risks of residential mortgage loans in Estonia
- European Parliament adopts first reading position on EU regulation on cross-border payments
- Justice and home affairs
- European Commission seeks comment on freezing and confiscation of crime proceeds
- Europol’s Cyber Blue Line report highlights challenges of technology
- Life sciences
- European Commission launches coronavirus (COVID-19) collaboration portal
- WTO panel debates EU’s alternative to IP waiver proposal
- EMA publishes guide to CTIS training materials
- Procedural guidance released to allow updating of vaccines amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Regulatory
- Foundation Earth launches project to build sustainable food industry
- TMT
- Communication to the public—Court of Justice rules on liability of online platform operators for illegal user uploads (Joined Cases YouTube and Cyando)
- EASA awards Volocopter certificate for drone operations
- International trade
- Beyond Brexit—UK government begins digital trade agreement negotiations with Singapore
Article summary
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights covers the announcement by the Council of the EU of the adoption of the first reading on the European climate law by the European Parliament which sets into legislation the objective of a climate-natural EU by 2050, the announcement by the EU Commission of a change in VAT rules as of July 1 2021 to reflect the rise of cross-border e-commerce, and the adoption of adequacy decisions for the UK, allowing for data to continue to flow freely from the EEA to the UK. The European Parliament adopts first reading position on EU regulation on cross-border payments. Finally, the EU competition developments are included in the round-ups.
