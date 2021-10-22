EU law provides no defence against travelling without a passport

Article summary

EU Law analysis: The Court of Justice held that national laws requiring a person to carry a valid travel document when they travel to another Member State or when they return to their Member State of nationality is compatible with EU law. That is so even where such a failure to carry a travel document amounts to an offence subject to criminal sanction. The mode of transport (here a pleasure boat) is irrelevant. EU free movement law is subject to a requirement that those seeking to rely on it can prove their entitlement by carrying a travel document. Those charged with a criminal offence for travelling without the required prove of their identity and nationality cannot therefore rely on EU law in their defence. Written by Eva Doerr, barrister at Garden Court Chambers. or to read the full analysis.