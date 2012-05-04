EU law: no payment in lieu required for untaken additional annual leave (News, 4 May 2012)

Article summary

Having regard to the Working Time Directive: (1) the Directive applies to a public servant carrying out the activities of a fireman; (2) where, on retirement, a worker has been has been unable to take paid annual leave due to sickness, (a) he is entitled to be paid in lieu of the four weeks annual leave provided for by that Directive, but (b) where national law provides for additional annual leave in excess of that four weeks, there is no requirement under the Directive to make a payment in lieu in respect of any such additional annual leave which has not been taken; and (3) a national law which causes the right to accumulated annual leave (and to any payment in lieu) to lapse at the end of a 'carry-over' period of nine months from the end of the relevant leave reference period (leave year), even in circumstances where the worker has been unable throughout that time, on account of sickness, to take leave, is not compatible with the Directive, as such a carry-over period must be substantially longer than the reference period to which it relates. ECJ: Neidel v Stadt Frankfurt am Main. or to read the full analysis.