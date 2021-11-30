LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / EU fundamentals / EU judicial system

Legal News

EU Law—independence of judiciary and presumption of innocence (WB v Poland)

Published on: 30 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Law—independence of judiciary and presumption of innocence (WB v Poland)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

EU Law analysis: On a request for a preliminary ruling, the Grand Chamber of the Court of Justice found as being incompatible with EU law regarding the independence of the judiciary and the presumption of innocence, national legislation which allows a Minister of Justice, on the basis of criteria which have not been made public, to second a judge to a higher criminal court for a fixed or an indefinite period and which allows him, at any time, to terminate that secondment without giving reasons, irrespective of whether that secondment is for a fixed or indefinite period. Written by Iain G Mitchell QC (Scotland), barrister at Tanfield Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

3 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

3 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More