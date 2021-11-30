EU Law—independence of judiciary and presumption of innocence (WB v Poland)

Article summary

EU Law analysis: On a request for a preliminary ruling, the Grand Chamber of the Court of Justice found as being incompatible with EU law regarding the independence of the judiciary and the presumption of innocence, national legislation which allows a Minister of Justice, on the basis of criteria which have not been made public, to second a judge to a higher criminal court for a fixed or an indefinite period and which allows him, at any time, to terminate that secondment without giving reasons, irrespective of whether that secondment is for a fixed or indefinite period. Written by Iain G Mitchell QC (Scotland), barrister at Tanfield Chambers. or to read the full analysis.