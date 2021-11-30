- EU Law—independence of judiciary and presumption of innocence (WB v Poland)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
EU Law analysis: On a request for a preliminary ruling, the Grand Chamber of the Court of Justice found as being incompatible with EU law regarding the independence of the judiciary and the presumption of innocence, national legislation which allows a Minister of Justice, on the basis of criteria which have not been made public, to second a judge to a higher criminal court for a fixed or an indefinite period and which allows him, at any time, to terminate that secondment without giving reasons, irrespective of whether that secondment is for a fixed or indefinite period. Written by Iain G Mitchell QC (Scotland), barrister at Tanfield Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.