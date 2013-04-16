EU law: fixed-term worker Directive rights do not apply to agency workers (News, 16 April 2013)

Article summary

The rights set out in the Framework Agreement annexed to the Fixed-Term Work Directive 99/70/EC (which is implemented in the UK by the Fixed-Term Employee (Prevention of Less Favourable Treatment) Regulations 2002) do not apply either to the fixed-term employment relationship between a temporary worker and a temporary employment business or to the employment relationship between such a worker and a user undertaking. ECJ: Della Rocca v Poste Italiane. It follows that the exclusion of agency workers by regulation 19 of the 2002 Regulations is a lawful implementation in Great Britain of the Directive and the Framework Agreement. or to read the full analysis.