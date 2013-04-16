Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Status, worker categories, sectors, regulatory / Status and worker categories

Legal News

EU law: fixed-term worker Directive rights do not apply to agency workers (News, 16 April 2013)

EU law: fixed-term worker Directive rights do not apply to agency workers (News, 16 April 2013)
Published on: 16 April 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU law: fixed-term worker Directive rights do not apply to agency workers (News, 16 April 2013)
  • Comment

Article summary

The rights set out in the Framework Agreement annexed to the Fixed-Term Work Directive 99/70/EC (which is implemented in the UK by the Fixed-Term Employee (Prevention of Less Favourable Treatment) Regulations 2002) do not apply either to the fixed-term employment relationship between a temporary worker and a temporary employment business or to the employment relationship between such a worker and a user undertaking. ECJ: Della Rocca v Poste Italiane. It follows that the exclusion of agency workers by regulation 19 of the 2002 Regulations is a lawful implementation in Great Britain of the Directive and the Framework Agreement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 Precedents
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Precedents
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More