EU law allows transfer of obligation to abide by new collective agreements (News, 25 February 2013)

Article summary

The Acquired Rights Directive does not, in principle, preclude Member States from allowing 'dynamic clauses', that refer to existing and future collective agreements that are freely agreed between the parties to a contract of employment, to be transferred as a result of the transfer of an undertaking, and EU law does not preclude national legislation that requires the transferee to accept existing and future terms and conditions agreed by a collective bargaining body, provided that the requirement is not unconditional and irreversible, according to the Opinion of the Advocate General in Alemo-Herron v Parkwood Leisure, on a reference from the United Kingdom Supreme Court. or to read the full analysis.