EU investment firms to take competitive hit over UK’s MiFID changes, Commission document says

Article summary

MLex: EU investment firms are expected to see their competitiveness against their UK counterparts hit after the UK proposed to loosen rules for its own firms, according to internal European Commission analysis of the country's recent Financial Services and Markets Bill, seen by MLex. This article by Kathryn Carlson was first published by MLex, a LexisNexis® company, on 13 September 2022 and is published with permission. or to read the full analysis.