EU insurers offered €90bn in short-term capital relief in prudential overhaul

Published on: 21 сентября 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: EU insurers will be offered €90bn in short-term capital relief in a prudential overhaul set to be unveiled on 22 September 2021, MLex has learned, as the European Commission seeks to get institutional investors to support capital markets and invest in green technology. Carveouts for long-term equity investment will come alongside obligations for insurers to assess macroeconomic and climate-change risks, the regulatory power to stop dividends, and planning for institutional collapses, in line with practices in the banking sector. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

