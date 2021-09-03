EU hydrogen rules must be supportive for industry to flourish, IEA adviser says

Article summary

MLex: Ambitious EU plans for the hydrogen industry depend on support programmes for producers as well as demand signals for investors in coming years, an International Energy Agency (IEA) adviser stressed on 2 September 2021. The EU is seeking to develop a hydrogen value chain, and regulatory proposals to overhaul the sector is expected for mid-December 2021, but Noé van Hulst said more clarity is needed for investment to come forward. or to read the full analysis.