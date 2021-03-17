Sign-in Help
Information Law / Data protection / Data protection regime

EU hopes to adopt UK data adequacy decisions by early June 2021, EU Commissioner says

Published on: 17 March 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: The EU hopes to proceed with the adoption of the UK data and law-enforcement adequacy decisions ‘by the end of May, beginning of June’ of 2021 as it expects the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) to deliver its view in April 2021 EU Commissioner, Didier Reynders, said today. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

