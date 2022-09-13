EU GDPR loophole where regulators and courts could disagree on same case is for EU states to sort out, legal opinion says

Article summary

MLex: Data protection authorities’ EU General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) rulings should not take priority over civil court decisions and vice versa, a legal opinion for the Court of Justice has said. Court of Justice Advocate General (AG), Jean Richard de la Tour, said in a non-binding opinion that it is up to individual EU countries to work out procedures to prevent regulators and courts from coming to different conclusions on the same complaint. or to read the full analysis.