EU GDPR loophole where regulators and courts could disagree on same case is for EU states to sort out, legal opinion says

Published on: 13 September 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Question of priority

Article summary

MLex: Data protection authorities’ EU General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) rulings should not take priority over civil court decisions and vice versa, a legal opinion for the Court of Justice has said. Court of Justice Advocate General (AG), Jean Richard de la Tour, said in a non-binding opinion that it is up to individual EU countries to work out procedures to prevent regulators and courts from coming to different conclusions on the same complaint. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

