EU gas and nuclear taxonomy plans seem set to end up in court

Article summary

MLex: EU taxonomy rules proposed on 2 February 2022, allowing gas and nuclear power to benefit from financial products marketed as green, are setting the EU up for a long and unhelpful legal wrangle that will leave investors up in the air. The few tweaks made since a 31 December 2021 legal draft seem unlikely to assuage fierce critics, who seem likely to take the matter to the EU courts, if it is not blocked by the European Parliament. or to read the full analysis.