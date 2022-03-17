LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU gas, nuclear green-label plans should be dropped over Ukraine war, lawmakers tell Commission

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: EU plans to label some nuclear and gas projects as green investments should be revoked in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, more than 100 lawmakers have said in a letter seen by MLex. The EU’s ‘dependency on Russian gas funds Putin’s war’, reads the letter, dated March 15 2022 and sent to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Commissioner Mairead McGuinness. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

