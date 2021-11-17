LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU gas-market revamp to focus on hydrogen, consumer rights, biomethane, official says

Published on: 17 November 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Upcoming proposals

Article summary

MLex: Proposals for a revamp of the EU gas market in December 2021 will focus on market rules for hydrogen, norms to facilitate grid access for biomethane, and consumers' rights, a senior European Commission energy official said on 16 November 2021. The winter gas package will also provide 'tools' to achieve the EU's clean-energy transition in industrial sectors, Tatiana Márquez Uriarte said.

