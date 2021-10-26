LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
EU foreign subsidies law might need lower thresholds, lawmakers say in first debate

Published on: 26 October 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Enforcement thresholds for the EU's upcoming instrument to tackle distortive foreign subsidies could be lowered to catch more concentrations and public-procurement contracts, lawmakers have suggested in their first debate on the draft law at the European Parliament. Concerns about how the European Commission could force foreign companies to notify subsidies and questions about how its 'balancing test' would work were also part of the debate.

