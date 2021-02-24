Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Key developments and horizon scanning / Brexit

Legal News

EU finance MoU won’t include equivalence, UK minister says

EU finance MoU won’t include equivalence, UK minister says
Published on: 24 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • EU finance MoU won’t include equivalence, UK minister says

Article summary

Law360, London: A memorandum of understanding on post-Brexit financial services proposed by the UK and the EU will not include market access assessments, Britain’s City Minister said 23 February 2021, confirming that the agreement would instead help frame regulatory cooperation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More