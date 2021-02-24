EU finance MoU won’t include equivalence, UK minister says

Law360, London: A memorandum of understanding on post-Brexit financial services proposed by the UK and the EU will not include market access assessments, Britain’s City Minister said 23 February 2021, confirming that the agreement would instead help frame regulatory cooperation.
