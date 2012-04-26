Sign-in Help
Employment / Equality / Employment tribunal equality claims

EU equality law: significance of employer's refusal to provide information (News, 26 April 2012)

Published on: 26 April 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Where a worker's application for a job is rejected, and he claims plausibly that he meets the requirements listed in a job advertisement, (1) he is not entitled, under European law relating to the burden of proof in claims of discrimination, to have access to information indicating whether the employer engaged another applicant at the end of the recruitment process, but (2) an employer's refusal to grant any access to information may be one of the factors for a court or tribunal to take into account in the context of establishing facts from which it may be presumed that there has been direct or indirect discrimination, according to the ECJ in Meister v Speech Design Carrier Systems. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

