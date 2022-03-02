LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU energy-crisis plan refocused on cutting Russian gas dependence, latest draft shows

Published on: 02 March 2022
Published by: MLex
MLex: Expected EU plans to tackle Europe’s energy crisis are being redrafted in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to stress efforts to cut dependence on Russian gas imports, MLex understands. The latest draft version of the European Commission’s plan, seen by MLex, includes indications of new rules on minimum gas stocks levels, discounts on transmission tariffs for storage and stronger co-operation with suppliers of liquefied natural gas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

