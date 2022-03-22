EU disinformation Code delayed as platforms tackle fallout of Russia's Ukraine invasion

Article summary

MLex: Russia's Ukraine invasion and Internet platforms' efforts to clamp down on Russian disinformation have led to a delay in a revised EU Code of Practice on Disinformation, MLex understands. Given the workload, participants have proposed a new deadline—a new draft at the beginning of May 2022, with several weeks of review, followed by signing the revised Code at the end of May 2022, MLex understands. or to read the full analysis.