Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Equality / Employment tribunal equality claims

Legal News

EU discrimination law: employers who fail to provide information sought (News, 25 January 2012)

EU discrimination law: employers who fail to provide information sought (News, 25 January 2012)
Published on: 25 January 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU discrimination law: employers who fail to provide information sought (News, 25 January 2012)
  • Comment

Article summary

Under EU law, in a discrimination case in which an employer has failed to disclose information requested by an unsuccessful job applicant as to the outcome of the recruitment process and as to the criteria on the basis of which another of the applicants has been engaged, although there is no right to compel disclosure of such information by the employer, a court or tribunal should, when assessing whether a prima facie case of discrimination has been made out in order to shift the burden of proof, adopt a 'lower level of requirement' and consider not only the failure of the employer to respond but also the wider factual context in which that failure occurred including, for example, whether the applicant’s qualifications match the post to be filled, whether she was not invited to a job interview and whether she responded to an advertisement as opposed to submitting a speculative application, according to the Opinion of the Advocate General of the ECJ in Meister v Speech Design Carrier Systems. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Precedents
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Precedents
View More
4 News
View More