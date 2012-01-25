EU discrimination law: employers who fail to provide information sought (News, 25 January 2012)

Article summary

Under EU law, in a discrimination case in which an employer has failed to disclose information requested by an unsuccessful job applicant as to the outcome of the recruitment process and as to the criteria on the basis of which another of the applicants has been engaged, although there is no right to compel disclosure of such information by the employer, a court or tribunal should, when assessing whether a prima facie case of discrimination has been made out in order to shift the burden of proof, adopt a 'lower level of requirement' and consider not only the failure of the employer to respond but also the wider factual context in which that failure occurred including, for example, whether the applicant's qualifications match the post to be filled, whether she was not invited to a job interview and whether she responded to an advertisement as opposed to submitting a speculative application, according to the Opinion of the Advocate General of the ECJ in Meister v Speech Design Carrier Systems.