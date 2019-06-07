EU Directive harmonising restructuring and insolvency finalised

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: We look at the new Directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on preventive restructuring frameworks, second chance and measures to increase the efficiency of restructuring, insolvency and discharge procedures (the Restructuring and Second Chance Directive) and how it will harmonise restructuring, insolvency and discharge procedures across all Member States, including its potential effect on the UK. or to read the full analysis.