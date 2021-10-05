LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
EU defends tax blacklist after global investigative report

Published on: 05 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The EU defended its so-called blacklist of countries deemed uncooperative for tax purposes 4 October 2021 after a major investigative reporting project shed light on questionable tax practices used by high-profile individuals across the world. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

