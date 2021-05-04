EU deal allowing Google, Facebook to scan for child-abuse content unlocks talks on ePrivacy rules

MLex: An EU agreement allowing Google, Facebook and Twitter to scan email and chat services for possible child-abuse messages and images has unlocked the start of talks about draft EU rules that will ensure privacy protection over telecoms networks. But the approach by the EU Governments on sensitive issues, such as cookies and data retention, have put it in direct conflict with the European Parliament, meaning that negotiations will be difficult and progress slow.
