EU Data Act may face delay due to uncertainty over cloud services questions

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Planned EU rules to force cloud-service providers such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google to ensure ‘switchability’ between providers faces possibly months of delay and uncertainty after an internal review raised concerns about the data-sharing proposals, MLex has learned. The European Commission, which had planned to publish the Data Act on 1 December 2021, may now delay the measures until early 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

