EU cybersecurity rules update sees governments still split on scope, enforcement

Published on: 03 November 2021
Published by: MLex
  EU cybersecurity rules update sees governments still split on scope, enforcement

MLex: Operators of essential services, including digital infrastructure and telecom companies, face a wait for EU countries to reach agreement on revised cybersecurity rules as they are still at odds on the scope. According to a new policy document, EU governments also have yet to agree on enforcement action as well as co-operation with countries outside the EU under the revision of the Network and Information Security Directive. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

