EU cybersecurity revision should be agreed by governments in 2021, official says

MLex: Plans to update EU cybersecurity rules for essential services, including digital infrastructure and telecom companies, might see agreement among national governments by the end of 2021, a European Commission official said on 13 October 2021. The Commission’s aim to expand the sectoral scope of Directive (EU) 2016/1148 (the EU Network and Information Security Directive (NIS Directive)) remains the main sticking point.
