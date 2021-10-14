LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
EU cybersecurity revision should be agreed by governments in 2021, official says

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: Plans to update EU cybersecurity rules for essential services, including digital infrastructure and telecom companies, might see agreement among national governments by the end of 2021, a European Commission official said on 13 October 2021. The Commission’s aim to expand the sectoral scope of Directive (EU) 2016/1148 (the EU Network and Information Security Directive (NIS Directive)) remains the main sticking point. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

