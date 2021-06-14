EU cross-border energy rules proposal sees agreement among governments

MLex Summary: EU energy ministers have agreed on a common position to revamp the EU’s cross-border energy infrastructure rules, known as the TEN-E Regulation. They suggest ending support for new natural gas and oil projects, as proposed by the European Commission, but allowed for gas networks converted to dedicated hydrogen assets until 2029. The agreement allows national governments to start inter-institutional talks with the commission and the European Parliament to hammer out the details of the rules. Statement follows.
