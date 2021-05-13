menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls / Sanctions and export controls

Legal News

EU courts told to let Iranian companies use sanction blocking law

EU courts told to let Iranian companies use sanction blocking law
Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: Law360
  • EU courts told to let Iranian companies use sanction blocking law

Article summary

Law360, London: Iranian banks and businesses should be allowed to ask EU courts to invoke a blocking law if they think a company has cut ties over fears of violating US sanctions, a legal adviser told the EU's top court on 12 May 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More