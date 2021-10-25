LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
EU court rejects Russian steelmakers anti-dumping move

Published on: 25 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The European General Court has rejected an attempt by Russian metals producer Novolipetsk Steel to annul the imposition of EU anti-dumping duties that it says discriminate against its imports of steel products which are already subject to tariff quotas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

