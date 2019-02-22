Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Jurisdiction / Jurisdiction (EU regime)

Legal News

EU Court of Justice—liquidator's claim against third party falls within Brussels I (NK v BNP Paribas Fortis NV)

Published on: 22 February 2019
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of the judgment?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Stefan Ramel, barrister at Guildhall Chambers, examines the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (EU Court of Justice) in NK v BNP Paribas Fortis NV establishing that a liquidator's action for the benefit of the prejudiced creditors against a third party for damages arising from its liability for a wrongful act (a Peeters-Gatzen action) is covered by the concept of ‘civil and commercial matters’ under Article 1(1) of Council Regulation (EC) 44/2001 (Brussels I). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

