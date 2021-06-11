EU court holds limitation period ineffective where borrower does not know the term in question is unfair

EU Law analysis: A consumer who has taken out a loan denominated in a foreign currency and who does not know that a term in the loan agreement is unfair cannot be subject to any limitation or prescription period for the repayment of sums paid on the basis of that term.
