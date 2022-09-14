EU considering ban on enabling tax evasion overseas

Law360: The European Commission is considering setting up a register of so-called tax-evasion enablers and establishing a legal prohibition on overly aggressive tax planning, with the main focus on activities outside the EU, a Commission document released 12 September 2022 shows.
