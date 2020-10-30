Sign-in Help
EU Competition law—daily round-up (30/10/2020)

Published on: 30 October 2020
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • State aid
  • Competition policy
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the Commission’s decision to issue a statement of objections to a Czech rail operator for alleged predatory pricing, and (ii) the publication of the results of an evaluation of the EU State aid rules. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

