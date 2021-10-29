EU Competition law—daily round-up (29/10/2021)

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the Commission’s decision to adopt interim measures following Illumina's early acquisition of GRAIL, and (ii) the Commission’s decision to launch an investigation into whether Hungary’s decision to veto the acquisition of two Hungarian subsidiaries of the AEGON Group by VIG constitutes a breach of Article 21 EUMR.
