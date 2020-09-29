Sign-in Help
EU Competition law—daily round-up (29/09/2020)

Published on: 29 September 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the Commission’s decision to fine car parts suppliers fined €18m for two separate infringements of Article 101 TFEU and (ii) the latest Commission decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

