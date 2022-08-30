LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EU Competition law—daily round-up (29/08/2022)

Published on: 30 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Mergers
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • State aid
  • Antitrust
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the Commission’s decision to launch an evaluation of the State aid rules for assessing State guarantees on loans. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

