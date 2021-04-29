EU Competition law—daily round-up (29/04/2021)

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) a judgment from the Court of Justice dismissing an appeal requiring recover of State aid by Slovakia from Fortishchem; (ii) two opinions from the Court of Justice partially recommending upholding an appeal concerning State aid for the Nürburgring racing track; (iii) a judgment from the Court of Justice on Spain’s duty to recover unlawful State aid granted to terrestrial digital platform operators; and (ivi) a judgment from the Court of Justice dismissing an appeal against a European Commission’s decision to clear Lithuanian aid for the construction and operation of a liquefied natural gas terminal in the port of Klaipėda.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual
This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow
The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these
Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.