EU Competition law—daily round-up (29/04/2021)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (29/04/2021)
Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Mergers
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) a judgment from the Court of Justice dismissing an appeal requiring recover of State aid by Slovakia from Fortishchem; (ii) two opinions from the Court of Justice partially recommending upholding an appeal concerning State aid for the Nürburgring racing track; (iii) a judgment from the Court of Justice on Spain’s duty to recover unlawful State aid granted to terrestrial digital platform operators; and (ivi) a judgment from the Court of Justice dismissing an appeal against a European Commission’s decision to clear Lithuanian aid for the construction and operation of a liquefied natural gas terminal in the port of Klaipėda. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

