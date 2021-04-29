EU Competition law—daily round-up (29/04/2021)

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) a judgment from the Court of Justice dismissing an appeal requiring recover of State aid by Slovakia from Fortishchem; (ii) two opinions from the Court of Justice partially recommending upholding an appeal concerning State aid for the Nürburgring racing track; (iii) a judgment from the Court of Justice on Spain’s duty to recover unlawful State aid granted to terrestrial digital platform operators; and (ivi) a judgment from the Court of Justice dismissing an appeal against a European Commission’s decision to clear Lithuanian aid for the construction and operation of a liquefied natural gas terminal in the port of Klaipėda. or to read the full analysis.