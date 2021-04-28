Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (28/04/2021)

EU Competition law—daily round-up (28/04/2021)
Published on: 28 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (28/04/2021)
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the Commission’s decision to fine four investment banks for participating in an SSA bonds cartel and the latest Commission decisions under the EUMR and under the State aid Temporary Framework. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More